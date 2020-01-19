25th Annual St. Luke’s Icebreaker Girls Hockey Tournament Returns to Duluth

The tournament featured 68 teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Canada who compete at six different levels U10 through U15.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, hundreds of youth girls hockey players and their families filled the Norhtland for the 25th annual St. Luke’s Icebreaker youth girls hockey tournament. The tournament featured 68 teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin and even Canada across six different levels.

The tournament is one of the largest girls hockey tournaments in Minnesota, with a total of 132 games being played across nine local arenas, which started on Friday and wrapped up with championship games on Sunday.

Along with giving teams a chance to play in a competitive setting, the tournament’s main focus is continuing to grow the sport of girls hockey across the state.

“It’s great exposure for girls hockey in the state of Minnesota and for our local community here in Duluth. A lot of the girls that live in Duluth here aren’t aware that there’s an all-girls program and by doing this it opens up more awareness for the girls in our community. And hopefully with this tournament and the exposure that this tournament creates, we can get more girls involved in the game,” tournament coordinator Clarke Coole said.