Interfaith Service Honors Martin Luther King Jr., Continues Fight for Equality

Gloria Dei Church packed with all faith backgrounds honoring Rev. Dr. King.

DULUTH, Minn.- The kickoff to Duluth’s events commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. was an interfaith service honoring the work of freedom fighters of the past, with performances by youth continuing the fight in the future.

“We’re still remembering the words of him 60 years later,” said Salaam Witherspoon, Chair of the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee. “We’re still asking for the same things.”

The sanctuary of Gloria Dei Church packed with members of local faith groups using their belief in God to honor one of the most influential civil rights activists in the country.

“I feel like to eliminate God out of his life which would take that piece away from him would not be doing him justice,” Witherspoon said, commenting on King’s position as a Reverend. “He was rooted in Jesus Christ, so I think that had a lot to do with how far he got.”

The service was filled with many songs, scriptures and even spoken word poetry from two young wordsmiths in the community.

“I wrote this poem to really speak to people and to really touch people and to really show people, like, that the things that are going on in our community aren’t being said but we know the young people will speak about them,” said local rapper and poet, Howard Ross IV.

“And I’m here to speak about those things.”

Getting young people involved is a crucial part of the fight against inequality.

“How are we passing the mantle, how are folks, out elders doing their job passing the mantle and making sure that everything is still going afloat?” Witherspoon said.

“And that there are young people still out there that are influenced by Martin Luther King and what he did and they are still fighting for justice and freedom,” said Ross.

That’s a fight, Witherspoon said, that still needs to be alive and going strong.

“We’re still facing so much inequities and injustice,” she said. “He had a vision, we’re, now we’ve had the experience, we’re still asking for the same things, we’re carrying out his vision to reality.”

“And it’s still unjust.”

But with the many that came out in support, and the power of their words and worship, the war against prejudice is strong in number.

“I feel like Martin Luther King, he fought for justice,” Ross said, “and I fight for the same justice that Martin Luther King fought for.”