Less Than Week Ahead of Beargrease, Fundraiser Helps with Last Minute Expenses

Fundraiser helps accommodate for money lost from stolen bales of straw.

DULUTH, Minn.- Excitement is building less than a week before the 40th annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

A fundraiser was held at Breeze Inn on Jean Duluth Road to help raise money for the race, after 200 bales of straw were stolen back in October. That straw is used as bedding for the dogs.

The race raised money in one day to replace the stolen straw, but moldy straw also needed to be replaced, and other last minute expenses popped up.

The Breeze Inn helped by selling raffle tickets for $5 for prizes donated by Bent Paddle, Castle Danger, and other local businesses.

“Local is what it’s all about in this town, you have to support the races, the local events, the local businesses have to help each other,” said Breeze Inn co-owner Kate Waggoner. “Especially in the winter it’s a little bit quieter, it’s an event we definitely want here in January.”

The raffle ticket fundraiser surpassed a goal of $500.

The Beargrease kicks off Sunday at 11 a.m. at Billy’s Bar in Duluth.

The marathon started in 1980 and is the premier sled dog race series in North America.