St. Louis County and Teamsters Local 320 Back in Mediation

The session started at 11 a.m. at the St. Louis County Courthouse.

DULUTH, Minn. – The on-strike Teamsters Local 320 and St. Louis County are back in a mediation session on Sunday.

The Teamsters went on strike Wednesday January 15, 2020 after rejecting the county’s Last Best Final Offer.

Due to the strike, the county only was able to mobilize around 35 plows as opposed to the normal 108 that they would use for the winter snowstorm on Friday evening.

