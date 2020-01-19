Yellowjackets Basketball Sweeps Cougars; Men Stay Perfect in UMAC Play

Both UWS basketball teams got big wins over Minnesota Morris to extend their win streaks.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s basketball team continued its winning ways on Sunday with the 89-63 win over Minnesota Morris.

Mac Reykdal led all scorers with 22 points while Vid Milenkovic finished with 20 points and six rebounds. Mason Ackley chipped in with 14 points and Allen Anderson rounded out Yellowjackets in double figures with 13 points. The Yellowjackets dominated from start to finish, shooting 51.5 percent from the field.

UWS (10-6, 7-0 UMAC) stays in the top spot in the UMAC standings and will hit the road on Wednesday to take on Northwestern, with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m.

In the women’s game, UWS used a big fourth quarter to get the 80-60 win over Minnesota Morris to pick up its fifth straight win.

Emily Carpenter and Marissa Ruiz led the way with 17 points each, while Eva Reinertsen picked up a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Ellie Leadstrom finished with 10 points. The Yellowjackets finished the day shooting 43.3 percent from the field.

UWS (10-5, 6-1 UMAC) will play at Northwestern on Wednesday, with tip-off set for 7:15 p.m.