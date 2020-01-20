Greyhounds Girls Basketball Wins Big on the Road Against Lumberjacks

Four players scored in double-digits for Duluth East.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Duluth East girls basketball team picked up their second win in a row with a 73-40 road win over Cloquet.

Ashlynne Guenther led the way with 20 points, while Macey DeRosier finished with 15 points, Shay Callaway chipped in with 13 points and Macy Hermanson had 12 points.

Duluth East (5-9) will host Hermantown on Friday while Cloquet (1-14) will host Duluth Denfeld on Tuesday.