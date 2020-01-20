High School Band Students Visit CSS For Annual Honor Band Festival

DULUTH, Minn. – Nearly 100 high school students visited the College of St. Scholastica for a day of music-making.

The college hosted it’s fourth annual High School Honor Band Festival.

High school band directors from around the region nominated students to take part in this year’s event.

The students spent the day rehearsing in preparation for their big concert at the end of the festival.

some of them also broke off into group sessions lead by St. Scholastica band staff.

“This is one of those events that can be a real jumping-off point for students that come from programs that have smaller programs or may not have the full instrumentation,” “Maybe they have very good programs, but this is just a way to be with another group of students.

About 25 schools throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Canada were represented at this year’s High School Honor Band Festival.