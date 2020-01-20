KYN: Gentlemen’s Choice Barbers

DULUTH, Minn. – Gentlemen’s Choice Barbers opened up back in July of 2019 and has seen a rush of customers since.

It’s been a good positive response in the community to good old fashioned barbering.

The owner, Anthony Holliday says this specific location was the best for his business to get noticed because of the foot traffic.

“I studied this mall particularly for three years before I opened,” says Holliday.

And the classic cuts and details are what separate Gentlemen’s Choice from other hair cutting businesses.

“They’re designed to get you in and out. Almost like cookie-cutter homes. One looks the same as the other.”

But this is a place where you can kick back and relax.

“You get to interact with different people throughout the day. Which I think is really great. People need to sit down in a chair and vent a little bit while they’re getting their hair cut, while they are getting showcased and it’s nice,” says barber James Mrsich.

“It’s more like a man’s sanctuary. Men get to come and hang out, vent a little bit. We have a lot of spots open for men to do so and a barbershop is just that.”

Gentlemen’s Choice Barbers is open Monday through Saturday 10 to 9 and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.