Minnesota Dentists Offering Free Dental Care for over 2,000 Children

Participants for "Give Kids a Smile" Must be 18 Years of Age or Younger

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland children in need of dental care are now able to apply for free services to be completed on February 7 & 8.

The Minnesota Dental Association (MDA) is proud to provide free dental care to thousands of Minnesota children from low-income families through the annual volunteer program, Give Kids a Smile.

This is the eighteenth year, and an estimated 2,000 children will receive care. Sadly, many of these children have devastating dental disease that causes them pain, embarrassment and health complications.

MDA is unaware of any other event in the state that brings health care professionals together to give free care in this manner.

Each year in Minnesota, “Give Kids a Smile” provides over $1 million worth of free care to over 1,000 low-income Minnesota kids in over 100 dental clinics throughout the state.

MDA coordinates the efforts of over 1,000 dental volunteers. The event offers free care to children – with no eligibility requirements, no paperwork.

The organization works with the United Way and other community organizations to identify children who can benefit from this program.

Participating dental offices typically report serving young patients who haven’t been to a dentist in more than a year, with many who have never been to a dentist appointment.

Parents can find a local participating dental office by calling United Way 2-1-1 (statewide toll-free number 1-800-543-7709) or by going online to mndental.org.

All children must have an advance appointment.