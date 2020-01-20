Pattison State Park to Host Centennial Celebration with Series of Events

Events Will Kick Off January 25 with a Winterfest Celebration

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. – Pattison State Park becomes 100 year old on January 20th. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is kicking off the centennial year with “Winterfest” on Saturday, January 25th, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of Pattison and Amnicon Falls State Parks.

Winterfest will offer a sledding hill, candlelight hike/ski, and hot chili, chocolate, and coffee in the shelter building.

A formal dedication of the centennial will be read at 3:00 p.m., and guest speakers are expected.

The Douglas County Historical Society will have a display of historic photos.

Additional events are schedule for 2020:

June 20: “Good Ol’ Family Picnic” – Saturday of Father’s Day weekend. Games for all ages and picnic.

July 11: Four person best ball scramble at Pattison Golf Course.

July 12: 5k Rivet Run hike/run.

September 5, 6, 7: Voyager Encampment

September 26 – 27: Art and Craft Show

November 15: 2nd Rivet Run 5k hike/run and Centennial rap-up

Throughout the year, the Friends of Pattison and Amnicon Falls State Parks will be soliciting financial support to have a gazebo build in the lawn between the main shelter building and Interfalls Lake.

Donations can come in many ways and amounts ranging from more than $5000 to as little as $100.

The Buy a Brick program allows people and businesses to buy a laser engraved brick that will be placed in the walkway to the gazebo.

Larger donors will have a plaque engraved and mounted in a kiosk near the gazebo building site.

Click here for more information regarding the project.

Pattison State Park will also be securing major funds this year to help with recovery from the 2018 Father’s Day Flood.

Department personnel have been working closely with FEMA to fix the damaged dam, and many park trails.

In 2020, a $1 million dollar trail restoration project will be underway to make the trails within the park a beautiful place to hike and enjoy the scenery Pattison State Park is known for.