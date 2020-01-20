Proctor Girls Basketball to Meet Duluth Marshall in Section Final Rematch

PROCTOR, Minn. – Tuesday night, the Rails girls basketball team will host Duluth Marshall in their first meeting since last season’s section final that saw Proctor come out on top. Not a lot has changed since then, but both teams come into this game with just one loss on their record.

“We do our homework. We have a couple films on them. My assistant Derek Parendo and I have watched them play a couple times. We do our homework so we’re ready for tomorrow. These are checkmarks along the way to that ultimate goal of a section title,” said head coach Matt Solberg.

The Rails are currently riding a ten-game win streak following their win over Mesabi East on Friday night. That game also saw senior Sam Pogatchnik become the school’s all-time leading scorer, male or female.

“It’s a great thing. I’ve always wanted to just get even 1,000 points. That was my goal when I was younger. I kind of realized like wow maybe I can get to be the leading scorer. And that was such an amazing thing for me to set my mind to. And the fact that I reached it is just like wow. That just makes me so happy,” Pogatchnik said.

Tip-off for Tuesday’s game is set for 7:15 p.m. at Proctor High School.