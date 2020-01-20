ProspectsNation.Com Ranks Duluth Marshall’s Gianna Kneepkens Among Top 75 Recruits in the Nation

Kneepkens comes in at #65 as a junior with the Hilltoppers.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Marshall’s Gianna Kneepkens was recently named one of the top 75 recruits in the entire county for the 2021 Class by ProspectsNation.com.

Kneepkens comes in at #65 as a junior with the Hilltoppers. She’s currently averaging 31 points per game along with 10 rebounds and 4.5 assists, pushing Marshall to an 11-1 record so far this season.