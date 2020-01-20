Twin Ports Pays Tribute To Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

DULUTH, Minn. – Communities around the nation are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This year, the Duluth community is continuing its annual tradition of paying homage.

People of all ages and races have come together to solidify the strength in the community while honoring Dr. King.

Hundreds of folks showed up early to the Washington Center in Duluth ahead of the MLK Day festivities.

Gearing up for the march, many families spent the morning making signs hoping to spread Dr. King’s message.

Holding those same signs the strong community bond was shining bright as everyone marched through downtown Duluth.

This year, a group of young women from Men As Peacemakers “Girls Group”, led the march.

One of those girls says it’s important to make sure youngsters like herself remember to always honor those who have come before them.

“It must live on. You must think about this. You must still teach the history,” said Dashiya Jackson. “You must get it in our heads the little ones’ heads. I’ve always made it know that we should always have history.”

The Duluth MLK march started back in the 1980s with less than 50 people.

One man, who has participated since the beginning says he hopes people take away one main message from the event.

“This is more than a march. It’s about making the dream of Dr. King part of everyday life and making ever contribution you can to help achieve the goal,” said President of Twin Ports African American Men’s Group Claudie Washington.

Participating in the march for the first time, another man says he appreciates the strong bond displayed among races.

“With the way things are going we are going to be forced to rely on each other and take care of each other more and more. I think it’s good, the diversity and the different age groups coming together because that’s what we are going to have to do to survive.”

This year’s theme for the MLK tribute is centered around Dr. King’s “Give Us The Ballot and We Will Transform The South,” which touches on the need for strong political leadership to achieve racial justice.

While there might be more left to do to achieve Dr. King’s overall goal, but the overwhelming sense of community during this year’s festivities is another step forward in keeping his dream alive.