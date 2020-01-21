Adventure Zone Hosts Annual Twins Winter Caravan

This is the 60th year of the Twins Winter Caravan, making it one of the longest running offseason team caravans in professional sports.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 60th annual Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan returned to Duluth on Tuesday night and made a stop at Adventure Zone in Canal Park to visit and interact with fans.

The stop is part of Leg 1 of the caravan and brought players Luis Arraex, Lewis Thorpe and Trevor Larnach, as well as broadcasters Dick Bremer and Jack Morris.

The Twins Winter Caravan allows players, coaches and other members of the organization to travel across Minnesota to meet with fans who might not get to visit Target Field during the season, and get fans excited for the 2020 season. The caravan is one of the longest running and most extensive offseason team caravans in professional sports.

“It was an unbelievable season and I know everyone is looking forward to this year as well. It’s just an honor to wear this jersey now and kind of represent them in a certain way throughout all this traveling and caravaning and stuff like that so it’s been a lot of fun” outfielder and Twins top prospect Trevor Larnach said.