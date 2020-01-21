Ground Broken on New Senior Care Facility in Duluth

$8.2 million project will provide 36 new housing units for assisted living and memory care residents

DULUTH, Minn. – Ground has been broken on a new senior care facility coming to Duluth.

The Bluffs of Duluth on Coffee Creek Boulevard is an $8.2 million project.

It will provide thirty-six new housing units for assisted living and memory care residents.

The developer tells us there’s a big demand for that kind of housing in Duluth.

“Duluth is a great marketplace and has an aging population and we learned through our studies and from the contacts we’ve had in the community there’s a desperate need for additional senior care,” said Robert Erickson, senior development associate at Wildamere.

The facility is expected to open its doors this fall.