Hermantown City Council, Mayor Reject Proposed Housing Project

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — On Tuesday, the Hermantown City Council voted to reject a proposal for a 137-unit housing development called The Arbours of Maple Grove.

City council’s vote was tied 2-2, with the tiebreaker vote made by Hermantown Mayor Wayne Boucher to deny the proposal.

The Arbours of Maple Grove property would have sat on more than 10 acres of land at 5097 Maple Grove Road, and featured a complex with 103 senior living apartments that included memory care, a few four-plex houses, and eighteen single-family houses with sales estimated to start at $330,000.

The city said it the property would have become one with the highest density in Hermantown, measured by units-per-acre.

Arbours of Maple Grove was estimated to cost $20 million and didn’t need public assistance.

The development would have added $400,000 in additional revenue for the St. Louis County, the city, and the Hermantown Community Schools.

More than 120 people attended the city council meeting.