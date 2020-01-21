Longtime Democratic State Senator Won’t Seek Re-Election



MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Another longtime Democratic Wisconsin state senator says he won’t seek re-election this fall.

Mark Miller of Monona announced on the Senate floor Tuesday that he won’t run again this November.

Miller is a former fighter pilot who has served in the Senate since 2004.

He told his colleagues Tuesday that a winner-take-all culture has come to dominate both political campaigns and how leaders govern.

Miller is the second Democratic senator to announce his retirement this month.

Sen. Dave Hansen of Green Bay announced Jan. 9 that he won’t seek re-election in November.

He has served in the Senate since 2001.