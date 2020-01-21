New President Installed at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

Stephanie Hammitt will be the first female president at the college.

CLOQUET, Minn.-A new president at a local college has been officially installed.

Stephanie Hammitt is the first female president of Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet.

A ceremony in honor of her took place at the college today. She told FOX 21 that she anticipates a very bright future for the college.

“I’ve sort of been around for 29 years or so,” said President Hammitt. “We’ve gone through a lot. We’ve had a lot of changes, and we have a lot of things to look forward to and to work with.”

The ceremony established Hammitt as the fourth permanent president of the college.