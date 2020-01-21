Prep Girls Basketball: Rails Defeat Hilltoppers in Section Final Rematch; Hawks Edge Cardinals

Proctor got the win over Duluth Marshall in the section 7AA finals rematch while Hermantown edged out Cromwell-Wright in the final second.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In a highly-anticipated section 7AA finals rematch between Proctor and Duluth Marshall, the defending section champion Rails got the job done with the 71-61 win.

Proctor hands Duluth Marshall its second loss of the season while the Rails win their 11th straight.

In other prep girls action, Hermantown scored with just a second left to defeat Cromwell-Wright 64-62 at home to improve to 15-1 on the season.