Prep Hockey: Mirage Snap Lumberjacks’ Win Streak; Hawks, Thunderhawks Boys Earn Big Wins

The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team snapped CEC's 17-game win streak.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Hannah Kauppinen would score two quick goals in the first period as the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team defeated Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6-1 Tuesday night at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.

Nya Seger, Michaela Phinney, Hailey Winklesky and Alyssa Watkins also scored for the Mirage, who snapped the Lumberjacks’ 17-game win streak. Kiana Bender scored the lone goal for CEC, who fall to 18-3 on the season.

In prep boys hockey action, Hermantown would blow by Hibbing/Chisholm 8-1. Blake Biondi would finish with a hat trick while Ethan Lund chipped in with two goals as well. And it would be Grand Rapids all over Duluth Marshall 8-0, thanks to two goals from Braeden Holcomb.