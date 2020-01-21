Renegade Theater Kicks Off 2020 Season with Production of “Bright Star”

"Bright Star" Opens at Renegade Theater Friday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Renegade Theater Company is proud to present the first production of their 2020 season, “Bright Star.”

Performers Christina Stroup Manchester and Blake Reistad stopped by FOX 21 Local News from 7 – 9 a.m. to chat about the upcoming production.

It’s set to take center stage on Friday, January 24.

Other performances will take place January 25, 26 and 30, as well as February 2, 6 – 8. Evening shows start at 7:30 p.m., and matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Inspired by a real event and featuring the Grammy-nominated score by Steven Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s Bright Star tells the tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and 1940s.

When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost.

Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

The production features an ensemble of musicians and dancers.

The story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances.

