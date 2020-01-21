State Senators Head To Hibbing As Ongoing Debates Continue Into Proposed Minnesota Gun Law

HIBBING, Minn. – Ongoing debates about new Minnesota gun laws continue.

Several state senators traveled to Hibbing for a public informational hearing to touch on a few proposed bills addressing firearms and public safety in Minnesota

Nearly 100 advocates from both ends of the spectrum of gun rights and gun control showed up to testify about their stance on the issue.

About a half dozen gun proposals were up for discussion during the public informational hearing.

A couple of bills, in particular, were high on the agenda for many in the room.

“There were things that people wanted to ban that I personally own for protection at home,” said Shawn Graupman. “So I want to be able to keep those things and protect my family with the means I deem necessary not somebody else.

One of the proposals would require background checks on all gun sales in Minnesota.

Another would restrict the possession of firearms for certain people.

This is similar to the “Red Flag” law, which has already been enacted in many other states, that allows police and family members to remove guns from a person that may present a danger to themselves or others.

“With how many deaths there are in Minnesota and around the country, we know that passing background checks on all gun sales and “Red Flag” laws will start saving lives the moment they are passed.

In Minnesota, about 400 people are shot and killed every year.

Also on average, one Minnesotan dies from gun suicide every day.

Some in the room felt it was necessary to have the special hearing before any bills were voted on.

But the organization Mom’s Demand Action believes its time for the legislature to stop stalling and start taking action on these gun law issues.

No votes or amendments were made on the bills during this hearing.

The legislative session begins in the next two weeks at the state capitol in St. Paul.