Superior Mayor Proposes Cuts to Capital Improvement Program Budget

City takes in less than projected from Oil Pipeline Terminal Tax

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The city of Superior is making cuts to its capital improvement program budget.

The cuts are proposed after the city took in less money than expected from the Oil Pipeline Terminal Tax, which brings in millions of dollars in revenue every year from Enbridge.

According to Mayor Jim Paine, for the first time in ten years, there was a reduction in how much the city collected from that tax, forcing them to make cuts.

Paine presented an amended budget to the city council Tuesday night.

It reduces the amount the city had planned to invest in general street improvements over the next five years. It also makes cuts from police squad funding, park improvements, general building improvements, and other areas.

But Mayor Paine tells us, even with those cuts, the city is still planning to invest more in those areas than in years past.

“For the most part, we’re still funding the priorities of the council and the people of Superior. We are still funding the stuff that matters. We’re investing in public safety, we’re investing in our roads, we’re investing in our equipment. That’s where the citizens want us to spend our money and so that’s what we’re going to do. We don’t get to spend as much as we thought we were going to be able to do, but we’re still increasing year to year what we planned to spend,” said Paine.

In total, the city is expecting to bring in about $10 million less than projected from the Oil Pipeline Terminal Tax over the next five years.

Mayor Paine’s proposal also increases debt spending, which he says could possibly lead to tax increases in the future if more revenue isn’t brought in. Paine says he doesn’t want to increase taxes in Superior.