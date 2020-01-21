Trump Impeachment Trial to Begin With Rules Fight, Long Days

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to unfold at the Capitol.

On the eve of the trial, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed a condensed, two-day calendar for each side’s opening arguments.

The rules package will be one of the first orders of business when senators convene about midday Tuesday.

Trump’s lawyers are seeking swift acquittal.

But Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer call’s McConnell’s plan “a national disgrace.”

Trump is attending a global leaders conference in Davos, Switzerland.

The first several days of the trial are expected to be tangled in procedural motions playing out on the Senate floor.