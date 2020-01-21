UMD In Line For Funding From Governor Walz’s Bonding Bill

DULUTH, Minn. – Some big money could be coming to UMD in the near future after Governor Walz released his bonding bill last week.

The school could be in line for more than $10 million for campus renovations.

The funding would modernize much of the campus’ infrastructure.

The money could also help projects like repurposing the former chemistry building by taking out old labs and creating a space for general use or academic classrooms.

“Governor Walz has been on campus several times. He has seen these facilities first hand,” said Director of Marketing and Public Relations Lynne Williams. “He has heard first hand from our faculty and student who have emphasized the need to have these academic facilities be up to code and comfortable learning spaces

Governor Walz also recommended another $4 million in a separate portion of his bonding request to renovate UMD’s A.B. Anderson Hall.

The hall has a poor HVAC system.

It is one of the most visited buildings on campus with about 4,500 students using it every year.