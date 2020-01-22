9-Year-Old Boy Dies in Farming Accident in Boy River

BOY RIVER, Minn.-The Cass County Sheriff’s office is reporting a 9-year-old boy died in a farming accident in rural Boy River.

It happened Sunday at about 5:30 p.m. Deputies and responders arrived and learned that Marshall Bader had been accidentally pinned under the arms of a skid steer loader during a farming operation.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was completed at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to his obituary, he was a third grade student at Murphy Elementary School in Grand Rapids and loved playing hockey. The community is also honoring Bader by placing hockey sticks outside their homes.