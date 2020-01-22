All of Us Research Program Back at Superior YMCA

The program's goal is having more precision medicine, which would help tailor health care to individuals.

SUPERIOR, Wis. -Earlier today, researchers from National Institutes of Health gathered health data on Northland residents with the goal of having more precision medicine, which would help tailor health care to individuals.

“With that information, we hope to basically identify different ways we can come up with different medical breakthroughs and expedite those medical breakthroughs and advance medicine,” said Research Project Coordinator Brandon Sauve.

Anyone above the age of eighteen can participate in the program. If you want to sign up, call 1-877-340-8058.