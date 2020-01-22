Bayfield Man Found Guilty of Murder

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. – A Bayfield man accused of fatally shooting his uncle and injuring his cousin in 2018 has been found guilty of murder.

James Montano, 34, was found guilty of premeditated first-degree murder, intentional second-degree murder, and attempted premeditated first-degree murder early Wednesday morning in a Carlton County courtroom.

In April 2018 Montano shot and killed his Uncle Andre Gokee, 57, and also grazed his cousin with a bullet in Carlton County.

Montano will receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.