City of Superior Exploring How to Fund $800k+ Fire Truck

On January 2021 the ladder truck will no longer be compliant with national regulations by the National Fire Protection Association which could lower the department's insurance rating which would mean a higher premium for the city and ultimately taxpayers.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The city of Superior is in need of a new firetruck. Each truck can only be compliant for 15 years and the city’s ladder truck is on its last year.

However, there is no money budgeted for the roughly $1 million purchase.

Currently, the Superior Fire Department has a very good ISO rating.

Newly appointed Fire Chief Scott Gordon tells us funds that have been put aside over the years for the new truck were instead used to help cover unexpected costs for the new fire hall on Tower Avenue.

Either way, Chief Gordon says he will be working with Mayor Jim Paine and the council to find the dollars to cover the cost.

“We’ve got 12 months before this becomes an issue that sounds like a long time but firetrucks don’t just roll onto the assembly line as cars do, it’s going to take a lot of time and obviously a lot of money. I understand these are taxpayer dollars and I think it’s important for them to know exactly what we are asking for and why,” said Chief Gordon.

At Tuesday’s council meeting Mayor Paine said the new fire rig is his number one priority to get funded this year.

It is worth emphasizing the aging ladder truck is in working order and can safely be used through now and through its so-called birthday of 15 years next January.