CSS Basketball Teams Split Doubleheader Against Finlandia

The men's team got the blowout win while the women lose a nail-biter.

DULUTH, Minn. – Five Saints score in double-figures as the St. Scholastica men’s basketball got the non-conference win over Finlandia 96-69 Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

Collin Anderson led the way with 18 points, becoming the seventh player in program history to score 1,300 career points. Cade Goggleye chipped in with 13 points while Quinn Fischer scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

In the women’s game, the Lions would hit a late go-ahead three-pointer as they squeak by the Saints 57-55. Karli Skog, Kaylee Kennedy and Isabel Romay each scored double digits in the loss.