Denfeld’s Stephanie Ferguson Signs NLI to Join Bemidji State Softball

The Hunters catcher will join the Beavers as a utility player.

DULUTH, Minn. – Denfeld’s Stephanie Ferguson signed her National Letter on Intent Wednesday to join the Bemidji State softball team.

The Hunters catcher, who also plays on the local year-round softball team the Twin Ports Rampage, will join the Beavers as a utility player and is excited to not be too far from home when she starts her collegiate athletic career.

“I went to a camp this summer and I really liked how the coach coached and I liked her coaching skills. I really liked the welcoming atmosphere of it and it was just really nice. It’s a dream come true. I’ve been looking forward to this since freshman year and ever since I’ve basically started softball,” Ferguson said.

In addition to softball, Ferguson runs cross country and plays basketball, as well as figure skating.