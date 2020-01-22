Ice Festival Coming to Superior This Weekend

There will be sledding, a police versus fire department ice hockey game, and plenty of ice carving demonstrations.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Lake Superior Ice Festival is coming back to Superior this weekend on Barker’s Island.

There will be sledding, a police versus fire department ice hockey game, and plenty of ice carving demonstrations.

Stock car racing on the Allouez Bay, however, is cancelled as the ice is not thick enough.

Organizers say that it is not going to stop thousands of people from enjoying the free festival to celebrate winter.

“Our region is quite unique with what it has to offer for all of the outdoor amenities and opportunities and the fact that we can hang out and not only fish through the ice and race on the ice, and carve ice…it’s pretty special,” said Linda Cadotte, the director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry for the city of Superior.

The action kicks off on Friday night but most of the events will be happening throughout the day on Saturday complete with a fireworks show at night.