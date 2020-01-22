Iowa Developer Still Interested in Kozy Property

DULUTH, Minn. – A developer from Iowa is still interested in the site of the old Kozy Bar and apartments on West First Street even though it has not been demolished yet by the city of Duluth.

At an economic development meeting, a first amendment was passed to continue working with the developer while the city works through litigation with the former Kozy owner who does not want the building torn down.

This latest legal battle comes after a judge ruled in favor of the city demolishing the blighted property after it caught fire back in 2010.

Once the legal issues are resolved the developer from Iowa will consider constructing a new mixed-use development that could include housing.

“The Economic Development Authority obviously would like to proceed with action on the site but certainly very respectful of the court process and look forward to its resolution,” said Adam Fulton, the Deputy Director of Planning and Economic Development at the city of Duluth.

There is no timeline on when legal proceedings could end.