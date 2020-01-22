King Of Creams Planning To Open A Second Location In Hermantown

The new restaurant is expected to be open next month.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – King of Creams restaurant in Duluth, is expanding its business with a second location in Hermantown.

Customers can expect to have all the same menu items such as their famous burgers, Philly cheesesteaks, and ice cream to be sold at the new location.

The Hermantown restaurant will provide more room to accommodate double the seating capacity as the Duluth location.

There will also be a new drive-up window and access to mobile or online ordering.

“People are excited. We have been getting calls from businesses in Hermantown already wondering if we are open,” said Courtland Powe. “They think we are open now. They want to come to get some food, but it has been all positive. We haven’t had a single piece of negative feedback.

The new King of Creams restaurant will be located on Richard Avenue near Sam’s Club in Hermantown.

It is expected to be open next month.