Local Boxing Trio Heading to Minneapolis for Star-Studded Card

The action starts at 7 p.m. and will be headlined by former world champion and Minnesota native Caleb Truax.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, three local boxers from the Jungle Boy Boxing Gym will be on the card for “Fight Night 2020”.

Danny Huffman, Jesse Walters and Amy Lemanager will each have fights at the Minneapolis Convention Center, which will be a much bigger venue than what they have competed in before.

“My fight at Grandma’s was super cool, just because it’s my home crowd. All the people I know from this area that really can’t make it down to the cities sometimes, having them be there to support me for my first fight was super exciting. But there’s a lot of people from the cities coming to support me too which is awesome,” said Lemanager.

“We were supposed to fight early December. The day got pushed out so we’re ready. We just continued on with camp and tried to work on not peaking quite yet. It’s been a very good camp. I’m excited to get in the ring and do my thing,” Huffman said.

“I didn’t know how big of a venue it was until my uncle was like that’s a fat venue and I was like dang that’s really cool. But it doesn’t change the fact as much that Grandmas was a great turnout. When I go in there I just focus on my fight and then I can focus on the fans and the crowd after,” said Walters.

The action starts Saturday at 7 p.m. and will be headlined by former world champion and Minnesota native Caleb Truax. For tickets, click here.