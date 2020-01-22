Looking to Stress Less? Follow These Tips!

Local Health & Wellness Speaker & Trainer Berta Lippert Offers Tips to Help You Stress Less in 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – Are you looking to get healthy and feel better about yourself? Maybe lose weight, get organized, or reduce stress?

Thankfully, local health and wellness speaker, Berta Lippert, is here to help Twin Ports residents.

Lippert says when it comes to creating lasting change, you may or may not know what it is you need to do. Or, you know exactly what you need to do, but you just can’t bring yourself to do it. So you don’t.

Lippert offers a program to companies regarding stress that has a unique approach to it. She helps people understand what’s going on in our brains when we perceive stress, where we get things wrong, and two coping modes we use to manage it.

Four Techniques Lippert Uses to Help Clients:

1. Helping clients understand what goes on in our brain when we perceive stress. (We go through an appraisal process.)

2. Explaining common errors during those appraisals that actually create more stress. (We overestimate some things, and underestimate others.)

3. Explaining our response to stress and the two coping modes we use. (Problem Focused Coping & Emotion Focused Coping.)

4. Sharing a new approach that can help not only manage stress, but in some cases eliminate it all together. (#1 Insert a PAUSE. #2 Challenge your appraisal.)

