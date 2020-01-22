Parents Pack Duluth East to Express Opinions on School Boundary Change

People expressed anger and concerns with the Duluth school district and its move to change the school boundaries.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds of parents packed Duluth East High School’s commons area taking over almost every table there on Wednesday.

People expressed anger and concerns with the Duluth school district and its move to change the school boundaries.

Superintendent Bill Gronseth said last week Congdon and Lester Park Schools are over capacity with Lowell on track to be the same.

He said the boundary changes are all about having enough space for students to be successful while also looking to equalize demographics throughout the district.

Some parents say, however, that boundary changes go way deeper than that when students get shifted from one part of town to the other.

“It affects when I get to work when my wife gets to work if we have to drive our child to school versus a bus ride there’s a lot of scenarios that will impact my family personally,” said Patrick Sirois, a parent of two children in the school system.

The second public meeting is happening on Thursday at Denfeld High School from 6-8 p.m..

The district has three different scenarios for boundary changes you can give your input on a survey here.