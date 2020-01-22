The $20 Million Senior Development Planned For Hermantown Comes To A Halt After Strong Concerns

The developer tells Fox 21 the feedback received has been very supportive, but the decision to stop the project seems to be political.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A $20 million project to build a new senior housing development in Hermantown has hit a roadblock.

After hearing strong community concerns the Hermantown City Council voted to reject the project at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The Arbours of Maple Grove development project planned for the area has been in the works for more than a year.

Hermantown city officials say the last-minute opposition to the project came as a huge shock.

The new 10-acre development is designed for the 55 and older community.

It was supposed to include 18 single-family homes and four quadplexes with more than 15 units.

A senior apartment building featuring 100 units with some specifically designed for memory care and assisted living was also planned for development.

The Hermantown City Council rejected the project after dozens of community members showed up to the council meeting opposing the future plans.

“The two basic things that I got out of all the public input on the matter were they feel it was too high and it was too dense. It was too crowded on a 10-acre site,” said Mayor Wayne Boucher.

Hermantown city officials say there has been misinformation going around about the project.

Some community members opposing the development have heard it would house 400 people

According to the plans, the development would only have just over half of that number.

The project was first introduced to the city council in December.

At that time council members decided to hold off on the final vote for several weeks to give the developers time to address the concerns.

Currently, there is no word on what the next steps are for the project.

James Patrick Development, the group leading the project, will ultimately decide what happens next.

Fox 21 did reach out for a comment.

