Two Charged in Woodland Home Invasion

1/2 Paulk

2/2 Thorstenson

DULUTH, Minn. – The two suspects arrested in connection to a home invasion in the Woodland neighborhood Sunday have now been formally charged.

Dallan Timothy Thorstenson, 23, and Martin Luther Paulk Jr., 26, both of South Carolina, have been charged with felony kidnapping, first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault, and third-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Duluth police responded to a report of a male with severe injuries around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of St. Paul Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene to speak with the male victim he told authorities he had been attacked in his garage by two men with baseball bats as he was getting ready to leave his residence.

The victim told authorities the men beat him with the bats and stated: “you know what you did.”

The victim told officers he did not know either one of the suspects.

The criminal complaint says the suspects then put the victim in the trunk of his car, pointed a handgun at his face and told him not to move or they would shoot him.

The suspect told officers when he heard the men go into the house he used the trunk release to open the trunk of his car and fled to a neighbor’s house for help.

According to the complaint, the victim was able to give a physical description of the two men who attacked him and also stated that earlier in the day a black Kia was parked outside of his home with the two men inside.

The men approached him and asked him if he knew “Marcus.” He told the men he did not know anyone named “Marcus” and the two men got back into the Kia.

Officers located Thorstenson near the scene and detained him. He admitted to driving the black Kia and told officers a handgun was inside that was a BB gun.

Shortly after officers located Paulk walking near the 2400 block of Woodland Avenue and he was also detained.

Investigators learned that the two men flew together from Atlanta to Minneapolis on the morning of January 19 where they rented the black Kia at the airport and drove to Walmart in Minneapolis to purchase two baseball bats, a BB gun, gloves, and a large black garbage bags.

They then traveled to Gander Outdoors in Duluth where they purchased mace and attempted to buy a handgun but were denied due to not having a permit.