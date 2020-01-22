UMD Women’s Hockey Team Talks Rooney’s New Record

In the team's sweep over Bemidji State, Rooney became the all-time leader in saves.

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend, UMD’s Maddie Rooney continued to solidify her spot as one of the best goalies in program history as she became the all-time leader in saves.

The Bulldogs spoke Wednesday about how special it was to break that record given all the great netminders that came before her.

“It’s a really talented group. So for her to take the top on that career saves list is really important, I think. And a big statement to what she’s done in the course of her career. Right now she’s playing great and so is our team so let’s keep that going,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

Rooney and the Bulldogs will look to extend their three-game win streak this weekend on the road against St. Cloud State.