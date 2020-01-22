Water Main Break Temporarily Closes NB I-35 Ramp to 21st Avenue East

DULUTH, Minn. – A large water main break has caused the temporary closure of the northbound I-35 ramp to 21st Avenue East Wednesday morning.

The City of Duluth Public Works and Utilities department identified the break around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday upbound of 21st Avenue East just below London Road.

The city says traffic will not be disrupted for drivers wanting to access the southbound I-35 ramp from 21st Avenue East.

Crews are working quickly to repair the break and restore traffic.