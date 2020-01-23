40th Arrowhead EMS Conference and Expo Kicks Off in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – EMS are called to help people on some of the worst days of their lives when an emergency happens. This week, they will get together at a conference to learn about new lifesaving tools to help in emergencies.

The 40th Arrowhead EMS Conference and Expo officially kicks off tomorrow at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The event showcases a range of different technologies that help save lives as well as the latest information on best practices when it comes to treating patients.

“New medications that are coming in through the market, different ways to splint, different ways to control bleeding, do we backboard people, everything,” said Bruce Hildebrand, the incoming president for the Minnesota Ambulance Association.

The expo is also an opportunity for EMS personnel to network with each other.

“Give the opportunity for people to come in and kind of connect with each other and see what’s new,” said Susan Bengtson, President of the Arrowhead EMS Association.

Between the vendors and attendees, officials expect to see around one thousand individuals for the five day event.