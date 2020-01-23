Canal Park Brewing Company Hosts T-Shirt Design Contest

Calling all local artists...

DULUTH, Minn. – Calling all local artists! A local Brewery is seeking creators to put together designs for their three flagship brews.

Canal Park Brewing Company is hosting their first ever t-shirt design contest. They want the public to help design logos for each of their most popular beers, which would eventually appear on t-shirts and other promotional products for the brewery.

“We’re hoping for as many as possible and we’re keeping it just local so it’s Duluth and Superior, within the Twin Ports area,” said Sara Boots, Co-owner of Canal Park Brewing Company.

The submissions have to be in by March 31st. The winners of the contest will each receive a two hundred and fifty dollar gift card.