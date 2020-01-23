Community Connect Event Helps Homeless Population

Multiple organizations teamed up today to help the area homeless population during what's called the annual Community Connect event.

Homelessness is a multi-faceted problem here in St. Louis County and the Community Connect program aims to resolve some of those issues.

The event, held at the Damiano Center in Duluth, provides direct services for those experiencing homelessness.

“It provides that one stop shop for families and individuals who may not have easy access to the different resources that Duluth offers,” said Rosalyn Horn, Director of Residential Services at the Salvation Army.

Local groups provided services including free hot lunches, free hair trims and warrant resolutions. They also supplied resources related to domestic violence, housing and homeless youth. Around four hundred people received these services during the event.

Organizations that participate in Community Connect include the Damiano Center, HRA of Duluth and the Salvation Army.