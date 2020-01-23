Enbridge Holds Community Meeting to Sign Piece of Pipeline

Company leaders, Pete Stauber, and more attend and express support for Line 3.

DULUTH, Minn.- Enbridge and other companies working on the proposed Line 3 Pipeline Project gathered supporters of the project and others at United Piping in Duluth.

The event was the final stop on Enbridge’s “Safest Way” Tour, the company’s campaign to share information on the project.

After hearing from different company leaders, people could then sign a piece of the pipeline itself, as Congressman Pete Stauber did.

According to Enbridge officials, the crowd that came out for the event from all walks of life show that the project is something they say a majority of the state wants.

“It’s invigorating because we have a project labor agreement in place,” Barry Simonson, Project Director said. “There’s gonna be 4,000+ union workers working on this project, we wanna get people to work, make sure we’re replacing an asset that needs to be replaced in the most safely and effective manner.”

The next step in the proposed project will take place in St. Paul at the end of the month with public and private meetings of the Department of Commerce.