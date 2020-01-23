Five Arrested in Connection to Alleged Virginia Burglary

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Virginia Police say they arrested five males in connection to an alleged burglary on Tuesday.

Authorities say police were dispatched to a burglary in progress just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of 6th Avenue South.

The victim reported to authorities that at least three unknown individuals had kicked in their lower apartment door and had attempted to force open the upper apartment door.

When officers arrived on the scene they located and arrested five males running from the apartment.

Another juvenile male turned himself in to police a short time later.

The five males are being held at the Virginia Saint Louis County Jail on first-degree burglary, flee on foot and disorderly conduct charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday.