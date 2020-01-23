Northwestern’s Bryson Mazur Commits to MSU-Moorhead Football

Mazur was a big reason that the Tigers won 11 games in each of the last two seasons

MAPLE, Wis. – Northwestern’s Bryson Mazur announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has committed to joining the Minnesota State-Moorhead football team.

Mazur did it all for the Tigers, rushing for over 500 yards along with over 300 yards receiving, finding the endzone nine times. He’s been a big reason that Northwestern won 11 games in each of the last two seasons and captured back-to-back Heart O’ North championships. Mazur is also a member of the Tigers’ bass fishing team.