Prep Boys Hockey: Golden Bears, Lumberjacks Pick Up Wins at Home

The Eveleth-Gilbert and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey teams were victorious at home on Thursday night.

EVELETH, Minn. – The Eveleth-Gilbert boys hockey team scored four unanswered goals as they topped Virginia/MIB 4-1 Thursday night at the Eveleth Hippodrome.

In addition to the game, both school districts announced the new of their new high school: Rock Ridge and the school mascot will be the Wolverines.

In other prep hockey action, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton gets the home win over Superior 4-2.