Protective Gear Policy Released

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth says after 10 months the Duluth Police Policy Working Group is ready to present their protective gear policy final draft to the Duluth Police Department.

The group, which was made up of 20 core members of the community including representatives from the Duluth Citizen Review Board, Duluth NAACP, Homeless Persons Bill of Rights, Indigenous Commission, and Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ), will present the police at a public meeting on February 3 at Denfeld High School at 6:00 p.m.

“The Duluth Police Department has a history of including the public in crafting policies. Each time, we end up with a better product and the protective gear policy is no different,” said Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken. “I want to show my gratitude for the organizations and citizens who put many hours of their personal time in helping us create a policy that helps us be a better police department for our community.”

You can review the full Duluth PD Police Manual Final Draft by clicking here.