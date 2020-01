Spicing Up Brunch With A Breakfast Flatbread

COOKING CONNECTION: Crooked Pint Ale House Offers A Brunch Menu On Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Cooking Connection, Crooked Pint Ale House prepares us a flavorful Breakfast Flatbread.

They offer a WEEKEND BRUNCH MENU Saturday and Sunday from 10am – 2pm.

BREAKFAST FLATBREAD RECIPE:

1/2 oz butter

3 oz hasbrowns

Flatbread

1 oz Hollandaise

1 oz jalepenos loaf

2 oz scrambled eggs

1/2 oz jalepenos

1/2 oz green onion

1 oz red onion

1 oz bacon

1 oz breakfast sausage

1 oz ham

1/2 oz poblano peppers

1 oz shredded cheddar cheese

More info about restaurant/ bar CLICK HERE

ADDRESS: 1402 W Arrowhead Rd #100, Duluth, MN 55811

CONTACT: (218) 464-4129